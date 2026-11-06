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Everton storms back to beat Coventry and leapfrog Liverpool into 5th place

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By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Britain Premier League Soccer

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LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Thierno Barry scored twice in a five-minute span in the second half as Everton rallied to beat Coventry 3-1 and rise into the upper reaches of the Premier League table on Friday.

Yan Gboho put visiting Coventry ahead in the 52nd minute but Barry struck in the 56th and 61st. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s late goal sealed the win.

The result gave David Moyes ’ side three consecutive wins and 16 points, leapfrogging Liverpool into fifth place.

Moyes took charge of his 592nd match with the Toffees, matching the club record held by Harry Catterick since 1973.

Coventry, back in the Premier League this season following a 25-year absence, remained in 16th place.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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