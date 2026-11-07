Magno scores a goal, Freese has 6 saves for NYCFC in 1-0 win over DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Talles Magno scored a goal in the 87th minute and Matt Freese had six saves to help New York City FC hand D.C. United it sixth consecutive loss, 1-0 on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

On the counter-attack, Magno ran onto a ball played ahead by Bénie Traoré, cut back to evade a defender and slipped a shot from just inside the penalty area past goalkeeper Jordan Farr to give New York City a 1-0 lead.

NYCFC (10-12-12) is unbeaten in five straight.

Farr had five stops for D.C. United (7-15-12).

Up next

NYCFC: Season complete.

D.C. United: Season complete.

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