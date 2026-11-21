GURGL, Austria (AP) — Swedish skier Anna Swenn Larsson was targeting her first World Cup win in more than two years as she led after the first run of the women’s slalom on Saturday.

Swenn Larsson was fastest through the fog down the Kirchenkar course in Gurgl, Austria. She finished 0.24 seconds ahead of Lara Colturi and 0.26 ahead of Lara Della Mea as a number of later starters had surprising runs as the fog lifted.

The 35-year-old Swenn Larsson, who claimed bronze in the slalom at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics earlier this year, has only won twice on the World Cup circuit — with the last of those victories coming in February, 2024.

The women’s slalom season will be marked by the reduced presence of Mikaela Shiffrin in a discipline that she has dominated. The Olympic slalom champion is reducing the number of starts in her strongest discipline and putting more focus on giant slalom and super-G. She is calling this campaign an “exploration season.”

Several later starters were among the leading 10 in Gurgl, including American skier AJ Hurt, who was sixth fastest, 0.55 behind Swenn Larsson.

Paula Moltzan was 11th fastest, 1.16 off the pace. The American secured her first career World Cup win last month when the women’s Alpine ski racing season opened with a giant slalom.

Colturi was second in that race as well as in last week’s slalom in Levi, Finland. That was won by Emma Aicher, who was 13th after Saturday’s opening run.

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