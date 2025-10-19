Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rybakina storms back from set down to beat Alexandrova in Ningbo Open

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NINGBO, China (AP) — Elena Rybakina stormed back from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the Ningbo Open final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Rybakina started slowly, falling behind to her Russian opponent 4-1 in the opener. She bounced back in the second and went on to dominate her fourth-seeded opponent with a strong service game that included 11 aces.

It was the second title of the year for the Kazakhstan player who also won in Strasbourg and the 10th of her career.

Rybakina’s late-season surge is keeping her in contention for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh in November.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.