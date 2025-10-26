New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the first ODI against Ashes-bound England

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has won the toss and chosen to bowl Sunday in the first of three one-day internationals against England which serve as part of England’s run-up to the Ashes series in Australia now under a month away.

Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith return to England’s lineup after missing the three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand which was heavily weather-affected. Jofra Archer was available for selection Sunday but is being rested.

Allrounder Sam Curran and fast bowler Luke Wood also have cases to make for Ashes selection.

Kane Williamson returns to the New Zealand lineup after a seven-month absence. Williamson last played for New Zealand in an ODI against India in Dubai in March.

Opener Will Young, Tom Latham and Nathan Smith also return after missing the T20 series.

New Zealand captain Mitch Santner said he was unsure what to do after winning the toss. While there is some grass on the pitch at Bay Oval it also looks likely to be good for batting.

England captain Harry Brook said he would have batted had he won the toss. A strong wind blowing across Bay Oval is likely to have an influence on the match.

The first Ashes test will be played at Perth from Nov. 21 to 25.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zak Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry.

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

___

