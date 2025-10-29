Jofra Archer returns for England as New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 2nd cricket ODI

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won a delayed toss and chose to bowl Wednesday in the second one-day cricket international against England at Seddon Park.

Light rain delayed the toss by just over 50 minutes but fine, cool weather was expected for the match.

New Zealand also bowled in the first match at Mount Maunganui on Saturday, when England slipped to 56-6 before captain Harry Brook hit 11 sixes in an innings of 135.

England reached 223, which New Zealand surpassed with four wickets remaining, led by Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 78.

The pitch at Seddon Park has been covered for two days because of rain which might produce early life again from the New Zealand seam bowlers.

New Zealand made one change to its lineup, recalling pace bowler Blair Tickner to play his first ODI since 2023 in place of Matt Henry, who has a slight calf injury.

Jofra Archer returns to the England pace attack in place of Luke Wood.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

