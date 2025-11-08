Rai leads by one shot from Hojgaard and Fleetwood heading into final round in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Aaron Rai will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship as he seeks a first title on the European tour in five years.

On a low-scoring day at Yas Links, Rai shot 6-under 66 in the third round Saturday to move to 20-under par for the week in the next-to-last event of the 2025 season.

Nicolai Hojgaard (65) and Tommy Fleetwood (67), the winner in 2017 and 2018 when the event was held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, were tied for second place and Nacho Elvira (65) was a shot further back.

No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy, the leader of the season-long Race to Dubai standings, surged toward contention with six birdies in his first 11 holes but his round stalled and he posted a 66 for 14 under, six strokes off the lead.

Rai’s second and most recent win on the European tour came in 2020 at the Scottish Open. The 30th-ranked Englishman won the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour in August last year.

