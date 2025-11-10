New Zealand wins the toss, bowls in the 4th T20 international against West Indies

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Monday in the fourth Twenty20 cricket international against the West Indies at Saxton Oval.

The Black Caps lead the series 2-1 and all three matches in the series so far have been decided in the final over.

The West Indies won the first match by seven runs, New Zealand won the second by three runs and the third on Sunday by nine runs.

Mark Chapman returns to the New Zealand lineup after missing the third match with an illness.

West Indies has recalled Roston Chase in place of Akeal Hosein.

____

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer.

____

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket