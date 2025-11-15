Jannik Sinner beats Alex de Minaur to reach ATP Finals championship match

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jannik Sinner has done his part. Now it’s up to Carlos Alcaraz to win one more match and set up another important final against his biggest rival.

Sinner beat Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday — improving to 13-0 against the Australian — to reach the championship match of the ATP Finals before his home fans.

The second-ranked Sinner is aiming to defend his title in the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players. In Sunday’s final, Sinner will face either Alcaraz or Felix Auger-Aliassime, who were playing later.

Alcaraz already secured the year-ending No. 1 ranking but is seeking his first final at this event.

Sinner and Alcaraz have met in the last three Grand Slam finals: Alcaraz beat Sinner in a fifth-set tiebreaker to win the French Open; Sinner gained a measure of revenge by beating Alcaraz for the Wimbledon trophy; then Alcaraz again came out on top at the U.S. Open.

Sinner also won the Australian Open — beating Alexander Zverev in the final — so he and Alcaraz each won two majors this year.

It’s the third consecutive final in Turin for Sinner, who hasn’t dropped a set at finals since getting beat by Novak Djokovic in the 2023 championship match — a run of 18 consecutive sets.

Sinner saved three break points in his opening service game after falling behind 0-40 and then finally managed to break De Minaur for a 6-5 advantage before serving the set out.

The second set was never really in question, as Sinner jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Sinner extended his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 31 matches — also stretching back to that 2023 final against Djokovic. He hasn’t dropped his serve this week.

