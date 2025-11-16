Skip to main content
The West Indies win the toss and bowl in the 1st ODI against New Zealand

By AP News
New Zealand England Cricket

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The West Indies have won the toss Sunday and chosen to bowl in the first one-day international against New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand already has beaten the West Indies 3-1 in the Twenty20 series and beat England 3-0 in a one-day international series last month for its 10th consecutive ODI series win at home.

Tom Latham and Matt Henry rejoin the New Zealand team after missing the T20 series. The rest of the New Zealand lineup is seasoned by having played those matches.

John Campbell, Keacy Carty and Justin Greaves return to the West Indies lineup captained by Shai Hope.

Conditions are fine and the pitch at Hagley Oval has a light coating of grass.

Lineups: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Santner (captain), Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Matt Forde, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

