Stewart Cink wins PGA Tour Champions’ season-ending event and point title

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Stewart Cink won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday at Phoenix Country Club to take the Charles Schwab Cup season points title.

Cink closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 20-under 264, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker, the third-round leader who also ended up second in the season standings. Alker bogeyed the par-5 18th in a 70.

The 52-year-old Cink won for the third time this season and fourth in 36 career starts on the 50-and-older tour. He won eight times on the PGA Tour, highlighted by a playoff victory over Tom Watson in the 2009 British Open.

Freddie Jacobson (66), Jerry Kelly (67) and Tommy Gainey (68) tied for third at 15 under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

