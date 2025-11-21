England wins the toss and will bat to start the Ashes series against Australia

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first Friday in the Ashes series -opening cricket test against Australia.

The English, trying to win a test in Australia for the first time since 2010-11, opted for an all-pace attack led by Jofra Archer and 35-year-old Mark Wood and left spinner Shoaib Bashir out of the XI.

Australia has won 13 and drawn two of its last 15 Ashes tests in Australia.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are missing the first test because of injuries, opening the way for Brendan Doggett to make his test debut and become the third Indigenous Australian man to play test cricket.

Doggett will be bowling alongside Scott Boland, making it the first time two Indigenous Australians have played in the same test lineup.

The team batting first has won all five tests played at Perth Stadium — which replaced the WACA as the Western Australian capital’s test venue — and that was a heavy factor in Stokes going against his preferred option of bowling first and chasing.

“It’s been a long building for the Ashes series. Now we’re finally here,” Stokes said. “We can’t wait to get going.”

Opening batter Jake Weatherald was also making his debut for Australia.

Steve Smith, leading Australia in the absence of Cummins, said the replacement bowlers were “quality performers.”

“Brendan Doggett has been amazing in Shield cricket and deserves an opportunity,” Smith said.

Lineups:

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

