Stony Brook Seawolves and the Pacific Tigers square off in Daytona Beach, Florida

Pacific Tigers (3-2) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Stony Brook play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Seawolves are 4-1 in non-conference play. Stony Brook is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Pacific has a 0-2 record against opponents over .500.

Stony Brook scores 80.6 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.0 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 11.0 more points per game (74.6) than Stony Brook gives up (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is shooting 48.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Elias Ralph is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press