Florida Atlantic Owls and the Loyola Marymount Lions meet in Daytona Beach, Florida

By AP News

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and Florida Atlantic play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Owls have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Florida Atlantic averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC with 17.7 assists per game led by Jan Vide averaging 6.0.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Loyola Marymount has shot at a 52.6% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Owls. Xander Pintelon is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 17.5 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 15.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

