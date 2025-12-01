West Indies win the toss and choose to bowl against New Zealand in first test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the first test at Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

Chase gave his pacers first use of a greenish pitch in warm, overcast conditions which should cause the ball to swing. Some rain is forecast later on the first day and on the second and third days.

The West Indies pace attack is bolstered by the return of veteran Kemar Roach who joins Johann Layne, Jayden Seales and Ojay Shields.

The teams last met in a test series in 2020.

New Zealand is the only test-playing nation yet to start its campaign in the World Test Championship. While India has played nine WTC tests, England has played six and the West Indies five.

New Zealand’s only other test series in 2025 was against Zimbabwe in August.

Kane Williamson, who missed the Zimbabwe series while playing in England, returns to play his first test since December 2024, the longest break from test cricket in his career.

New Zealand’s pace attack comprises of Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith. Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears were unavailable because of injuries and Kyle Jamieson is being rested.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: Tagnarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.

