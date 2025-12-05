Root remains unbeaten on 138 as England dismissed for 334 on Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes test

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Joe Root finished unbeaten on 138 after Engand was dismissed for 334 on Friday in the third over on Day 2 of the second Ashes cricket test.

The No. 1-ranked batter in test cricket posted his maiden hundred in an Ashes match Down Under late on Day 1 and shared a 70-run last-wicket stand with No. 11 Jofra Archer.

Brendan Doggett picked up the last wicket on the 14th ball of the day for Australia when Archer hooked and Marnus Labuschagne took a diving, one-handed catch at backward square. England’s innings lasted 76.2 overs.

Root faced 206 deliveries in his drought-breaking century, his first in four Ashes tours to Australia.

Archer’s 38 came off 36 balls, his career-highest test score containing two sixes and two boundaries including a classic square drive in Mitchell Starc’s first over of the day.

England resumed Day 2 at 325-9, with Root on 135 after posting his long-awaited hundred to give England the honors on Day 1 and a big confidence boost after an eight-wicket loss in the series-opener last month.

Root shared crucial stands of 117 with Zac Crawley (76), 54 with Harry Brook (31) and 70 with Archer.

Starc, who returned 6-75 from 20 overs to increase his series haul to 16 wickets, had the visitors reeling at 5-2 in the third over of the match.

With his third wicket at the Gabba, Starc surpassed Pakistan great Wasim Akram (414 wickets from 104 tests) as the most successful left-arm fast bowler in test cricket.

