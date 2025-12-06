As Hope falls, New Zealand’s hopes rise of a 1st-test win over the West Indies

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s makeshift attack finally broke the stubborn partnership between Shai Hope and Justin Greaves on the final morning of the first test Saturday to edge closer to a win over the West Indies.

Hope was out for 140 in the second hour before lunch, ending a 186-run partnership with Greaves which frustrated New Zealand for 64 overs, or almost three full sessions.

Greaves was still at the crease at lunch, 97 not out and nearing his second test century. He had been joined by Kemar Roach who was 12 not out and the West Indies were 295-6, trailing New Zealand by 235 runs.

New Zealand seemed poised to complete a convincing first-test victory on the fourth day when, after setting the West Indies a mammoth 531 to win, it had the tourists 72-4 early in the second session.

But Hope and Greaves came together and batted through the rest of the fourth day, untroubled by a New Zealand attack which is heavily depleted by injuries. Matt Henry, the attack spearhead, and the medium pace allrounder Nathan Smith have been out of action since the fourth day.

Henry has a calf injury and Smith a side strain, further depleting the New Zealand team which already was without wicketkeeper Tom Blundell who has a hamstring injury. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who were not considered for the test while recovering for injuries, have been forced to field for long periods.

The West Indies resumed on the final day at 212-4, still 318 runs behind New Zealand. Hope was 116, having reached his fourth test century on Friday, and Greaves was 55.

The pair continued untroubled in the morning, even when New Zealand took the second new ball as soon as it was available after 80 overs, six over into the day, with the West Indies 235-4.

New Zealand’s new ball attack was one of the strangest in its history, Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes who between them have played only two previous test matches.

Hope and Greaves overcame the new ball to add 54 runs in the first hour.

New Zealand resorted to short-pitched bowling to try to separate the two and Hope finally was out to a short ball down leg from Duffy which he tried to pull but managed only to edge to wicketkeeper Tom Latham. He was 140 and had faced 234 balls, hitting 15 fours and two sixes including a six from the second over of the day.

As often happens, after getting one wicket, New Zealand got two. Wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach was out three overs after Hope, lbw to Foulkes. A ball swinging in from outside off trapped him in front of his stumps and his review couldn’t overturn the decision of the umpire who had given him out.

____

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket