Tiger Woods timeline: From the Mike Douglas show at age 2 to turning 50

Oct. 6, 1978 — At age 2, makes an appearance on “The Mike Douglas Show” on daytime television and hits a driver with Bob Hope watching.

July 28, 1991 — Wins the first of three straight U.S. Junior Amateur titles by beating Brad Zwetschke in 19 holes at Bay Hill.

Aug. 28, 1994 — Wins the first of three straight U.S. Amateurs by making a key putt on the 17th hole of the TPC Sawgrass in a 2-up victory over Trip Kuehne.

Nov. 30, 1994 — As a freshman at Stanford, Woods gets mugged in the parking lot behind his dormitory on his way home from dinner. He is robbed of a gold watch and bracelet and struck in the jaw.

Aug. 25, 1996 — Woods rallies from 5 down after the morning session to defeat Steve Scott in 38 holes at Pumpkin Ridge and become the first player in history to win three straight U.S. Amateurs.

Aug. 27, 1996 — Turns pro at the Greater Milwaukee Open by sending a statement to the tournament office that said, “This is to confirm that as of now, I am a professional golfer.”

Oct. 6, 1996 — Wins the first of his 82 titles on the PGA Tour at the Las Vegas Invitational in a playoff over Davis Love III.

April 13, 1997 — Wins the first of his 15 major championships at the Masters. He opens with a 40 on the front nine Thursday and plays 22-under par over the final 63 holes to win by 12 shots and set or tie 27 tournament records.

June 15, 1997 — Reaches No. 1 in the world for the first time just 290 days after turning pro.

June 18, 2000 — Completes the most dominant performance in 140 years of majors by winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 shots. He becomes the only player to win the U.S. Junior Amateur, the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open.

July 23, 2000 — Wins the British Open at St. Andrews to become at age 24 the youngest player with the career Grand Slam.

April 8, 2001 — Wins the Masters to become the only player in history to hold all four major titles at the same time.

May 13, 2005 — Misses the cut at the Byron Nelson Classic, ending his record streak of 142 consecutive PGA Tour events over seven years making the cut.

June 12, 2005 — Returns to No. 1 in the world and starts 281 consecutive weeks at the top, the longest stretch since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986.

Dec. 30, 2005 — Turns 30. He has 42 PGA Tour wins and 10 majors.

June 16, 2006 — Misses the cut at the U.S. Open in his first tournament back since his father died. It’s his first missed cut in a major as a pro.

Aug. 20, 2006 — Wins the PGA Championship at Medinah to become the the only player in history to win multiple majors in consecutive years.

June 16, 2008 — Wins his third U.S. Open title in a 19-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines while competing with torn knee ligaments and two stress fractures in his left leg.

June 24, 2008 — Has reconstructive surgery on his left knee and misses the rest of the year.

Nov. 27, 2009 — Florida Highway Patrol sends a report that Woods has been seriously injured in a car accident. He is treated and released, the first news item that led to revelations he had been in multiple extramarital affairs that ultimately led to his wife divorcing him.

April 10, 2010 — Having not competed for 146 days, Woods returns from the scandal in his personal life and opens with a 68 at the Masters. He finishes tied for fourth.

March 24, 2013 — He wins at Bay Hill and for the 11th and final time returns to No. 1 in the world and stays there for one year and two months.

April 1, 2014 — He has the first of what would be seven surgeries on his lower back, causing him to miss the Masters for the first time since he was a senior in high school.

Dec. 30, 2015 — Turns 40. He has 79 PGA Tour titles and 14 majors.

May 30, 2017 — He is arrested and briefly jailed in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of DUI. Police find him asleep behind the wheel of his car in the early morning with the engine running. He attributes it to a bad combination of pain medication.

April 14, 2019 — Wins the Masters for the fifth time, his first major title in nearly 11 years because of injuries.

Oct. 28, 2019 — Wins the Zozo Championship in Japan for his 82nd career PGA Tour title, tying the record held by Sam Snead.

Feb, 23, 2021: Crashes his SUV in Los Angeles going 85 mph in a 45 mph zone and breaks bones in the upper and lower sections of his right leg.

April 12, 2024: Sets a Masters record by making his 24th consecutive 36-hole cut.

March 11, 2025 — Has surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon. With back surgery in the fall, it becomes his first year as a pro he did not play a single tournament.

Dec. 30, 2025 — Turns 50. He has 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 majors.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer