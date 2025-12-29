Skip to main content
Tiger Woods turns 50 and still holds these PGA Tour records

By AP News

The PGA Tour records Tiger Woods still holds or shares as he turns 50 on Tuesday, Dec. 30:

Career victories

82 (tied with Sam Snead)

Career earnings

$120,999,166

PGA Tour player of the year awards

11

Times leading PGA Tour money list

10

Vardon Trophy awards for lowest adjusted scoring average

9

Most weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

683

Consecutive cuts made

142

Highest victory conversion rate with a 54-hole lead

96% (44-2)

Largest margin for victory in a major

15 shots in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

Lowest actual scoring average for a season

68.17 in 2000

Most victories at a single golf course

8 (Bay Hill, Torrey Pines and Firestone South)

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By The Associated Press

