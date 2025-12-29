Tiger Woods turns 50 and still holds these PGA Tour records

The PGA Tour records Tiger Woods still holds or shares as he turns 50 on Tuesday, Dec. 30:

Career victories

82 (tied with Sam Snead)

Career earnings

$120,999,166

PGA Tour player of the year awards

11

Times leading PGA Tour money list

10

Vardon Trophy awards for lowest adjusted scoring average

9

Most weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

683

Consecutive cuts made

142

Highest victory conversion rate with a 54-hole lead

96% (44-2)

Largest margin for victory in a major

15 shots in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

Lowest actual scoring average for a season

68.17 in 2000

Most victories at a single golf course

8 (Bay Hill, Torrey Pines and Firestone South)

