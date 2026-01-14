Taylor Dickson bogey-free in 3-shot win in Korn Ferry Tour opener in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Taylor Dickson won The Bahamas Golf Classic without making a bogey to open the Korn Ferry Tour season, closing with a 7-under 65 on Wednesday for a three-stroke victory.

Dickson and 2023 Boise Open champion Chan Kim are the only players in Korn Ferry Tour history to win without making a bogey,

Dickson won his third title on the tour in his 100th start. He finished at a tournament-record 27-under 261 at the Ocean Club course at breezy Atlantis.

In the second round, the 33-year-old from North Carolina had three eagles in a six-hole span in a 62. He won the Chile Classic and Wichita Open in 2024.

Canadian Roger Sloan was second, shooting a 67. Trent Phillips (66), Jeff Overton (66) and Mason Andersen (69) tied for third at 23 under.

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic starts Sunday.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf