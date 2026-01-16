Schonbaum and Benedetti share lead in Latin America Amateur. A spot in the Masters is at stake

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Andy Schonbaum of Argentina and Andrés Martínez Benedetti of Venezuela each posted a 4-under 66 in relatively calm conditions Thursday to share the lead after the opening round of the Latin America Amateur Championship.

The winner earns spots in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open this year.

Schonbaum, who played a decade ago at Jacksonville State and his making his 10th appearance in the Latin America America, had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine of Lima Golf Club.

Martínez Benedetti, a 16-year-old making his debut in his tournament, also made a late push. He started on the back nine and had three birdies on the front nine to join Schonbaum atop the leaderboard.

Gabriel Palacios of Guatemala, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 25 in the world amateur ranking, had five birdies and three bogeys in his round of 68 that left him tied with the Mexican duo of Carlos Treviño Derbez and Eduardo Derbez.

