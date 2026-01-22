Ian Holt birdies final hole to win in the Bahamas for his 1st Korn Ferry Tour title

GREAT ABACO, Bahamas (AP) — Ian Holt steadied himself at just the right time Wednesday and had a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th hole for a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Holt, who played his college golf at Kent State, won for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour. Just two years ago he was having to go through Monday qualifying for the PGA Tour Americas circuit.

In gusts approaching 30 mph at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Holt had consecutive bogeys on the back nine and was tied for the lead when he holed a nervy par putt on the 17th. He closed by reaching the 575-yard 18th in two shots to set up his two-putt birdie.

Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands, who won the Latin America Amateur Championship a year ago to get into three majors, had a 69 and tied for second with Alistair Docherty (66).

After two weeks in the Bahamas, the Korn Ferry Tour heads to Panama and gets back on a Thursday-to-Sunday schedule.

