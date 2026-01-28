Novak Djokovic advances to the Australian Open semifinals after Musetti retires with injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open semifinals after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the third set with an injury Wednesday after taking the first two sets.

The fifth-seeded Musetti won the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 but took a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third. He played on for another game but couldn’t continue.

Djokovic, who was leading the third set 3-1, will continue his bid for an 11th Australian title and a record 25th major but he says he was lucky this time.

“I feel really sorry for him,” the 38-year-old Djokovic said. “He was a far better player (today) — I was on my way home tonight.”

He will play the winner of Wednesday’s later quarterfinal between No. 8 Ben Shelton and two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

