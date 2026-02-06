Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Patrick Reed takes the lead in Qatar and tries to wrap up Middle East swing with another win

By AP News
Emirates Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Emirates Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Photo Icon View Photo

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Patrick Reed birdied two of his last three holes Friday for a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead in the Qatar Masters as the American tries to wrap up a career-changing month in the Middle East with another victory.

Reed took advantage of late scoring opportunities at Doha Golf Club. He drove just short of the reachable par-4 16th to set up a pitch-and-putt birdie, then chose to lay up from 272 yards on the par-5 18th with water down the left side. Reed hit wedge to 7 feet for birdie.

That put him at 12-under 132, one shot ahead of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden, who had a 66. Daniel Hillier of New Zealand (69) and Richard Sterne of South Africa (66) were another shot back.

Reed came over to the Middle East a month ago while preparing for his fifth season on LIV Golf. But he won the Dubai Desert Classic, revealed he still had not signed a contract with LIV and then couldn’t agree on a new deal with the Saudi-funded league.

Reed is playing a European tour schedule this year with an eye toward returning to the PGA Tour. A victory in Qatar would all but lock up one of the 10 tour cards offered to leading European tour players who are not yet PGA Tour members.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.