Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

US Open semifinalist Khachanov beats Auger-Aliassime in the China Open’s 1st round

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Photos of Grand Slam tennis action at the U.S. Open in New York

Photos of Grand Slam tennis action at the U.S. Open in New York

Photo Icon View Photos

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov continued his recent domination of Félix Auger-Aliassime when he beat the Canadian 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday in a first-round match at the China Open tennis tournament.

In the second round at Flushing Meadows in New York, Khachanov won in four sets. The Russian player went on to make the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

Khachanov had the only service break of the opening set but was helped by 11 unforced errors by Auger-Aliassime. In the second set Khachanov broke the Canadian’s serve in the third game and again in final game of the match on four consecutive points.

Ten days ago, Auger-Aliassime led Canada to a 3-1 win over France at Quebec City to secure its spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 at Bologna, Italy from Nov. 24-29.

In a night match at the China Open, sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic, playing his first match since a first-round loss at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31, was scheduled to play Nuno Borges.

___

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.