US Open semifinalist Khachanov beats Auger-Aliassime in the China Open’s 1st round

Photos of Grand Slam tennis action at the U.S. Open in New York

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov continued his recent domination of Félix Auger-Aliassime when he beat the Canadian 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday in a first-round match at the China Open tennis tournament.

In the second round at Flushing Meadows in New York, Khachanov won in four sets. The Russian player went on to make the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

Khachanov had the only service break of the opening set but was helped by 11 unforced errors by Auger-Aliassime. In the second set Khachanov broke the Canadian’s serve in the third game and again in final game of the match on four consecutive points.

Ten days ago, Auger-Aliassime led Canada to a 3-1 win over France at Quebec City to secure its spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 at Bologna, Italy from Nov. 24-29.

In a night match at the China Open, sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic, playing his first match since a first-round loss at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31, was scheduled to play Nuno Borges.

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