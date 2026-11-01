Ciara Mageean, former European 1,500 champion, dies at age 34

Ciara Mageean, who won gold in the 1,500 meters at the 2024 European championships, has died. She was 34.

A statement posted on her Instagram page said she died of cancer on Sunday morning.

“At 6:30 a.m. this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones,” the statement said. “A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.”

Mageean won European gold in Rome two years ago, having clinched silver in the 1,500 in Munich in 2022. She placed fourth at the 2023 world championships and represented Ireland in two Olympics.

“Athletics Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ciara Mageean,” a statement from Athletics Ireland read. “Ciara was a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many. Her courage, warmth and spirit will leave a lasting legacy.”

World Athletics said it was “deeply saddened” by the news, calling her “an inspiration to many, on and off the track.”

Australian middle-distance runner Jessica Hull posted a tribute.

“There are no words. Just the most beautiful person in every way imaginable,” she wrote on Instagram. “Lucky to have shared some miles with you but even more special to have celebrated milestones at the finish line together, I’m so grateful for every moment, rest easy Ciara.”

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

By The Associated Press