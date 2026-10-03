Carlos Alcaraz is into the third round at the Japan Open

TOKYO (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (6), 6-1 on Saturday in a second-round match at the Japan Open, continuing his strong return to play after a four-month layoff due to a wrist injury.

Alcaraz played in the Laver Cup last week, helping Europe claim the trophy with a singles win over Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz lost to Ben Shelton in an epic, early-morning finish at the U.S. Open quarterfinals after his injury return.

In an earlier second-round match Saturday, Denis Shapovalov beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-5. 3-6. 6-4. Alcaraz will play Shapovalov in the quarterfinals.

___

See AP’s full tennis coverage here