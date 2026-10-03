Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
62.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Carlos Alcaraz is into the third round at the Japan Open

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Britain Laver Cup Tennis

Britain Laver Cup Tennis

Photo Icon View Photo

TOKYO (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (6), 6-1 on Saturday in a second-round match at the Japan Open, continuing his strong return to play after a four-month layoff due to a wrist injury.

Alcaraz played in the Laver Cup last week, helping Europe claim the trophy with a singles win over Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz lost to Ben Shelton in an epic, early-morning finish at the U.S. Open quarterfinals after his injury return.

In an earlier second-round match Saturday, Denis Shapovalov beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-5. 3-6. 6-4. Alcaraz will play Shapovalov in the quarterfinals.

___

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.