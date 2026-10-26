Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

15-year-old arrested in Florida A&M shooting that wounded 11 after homecoming game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Florida Shooting

Florida Shooting

Photo Icon View Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a weekend shooting that wounded 11 people at Florida A&M University following the school’s homecoming football game, police said Monday.

Investigators say a fight broke out before the shooting Saturday night, and it appears that none of the victims were intended targets.

Authorities arrested the teenage suspect Sunday and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, according to a statement from Tallahassee police.

The shooting happened just outside Bragg Memorial Stadium after Florida A&M lost to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Eleven people were hit by gunfire and one person was injured while running away. Six of those hurt were minors, police said Sunday.

At least three of the victims suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

Video surfaced on social media of people fleeing in terror. The area was crowded with people leaving the game and homecoming celebration.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.