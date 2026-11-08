UCSB defeats Oakland 90-67

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen had 20 points in UCSB’s 90-67 victory over Oakland on Saturday.

Vartiainen went 7 of 12 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (2-0). Aidan Mahaney scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. C.J. Shaw shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Nassim Mashhour led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (0-3) with 19 points. Chris Fields Jr. added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oakland. Brady Swartz also had seven points.

Up next

UCSB’s next game is Wednesday against Nevada at home, and Oakland visits Alabama on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.