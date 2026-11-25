GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Charles Johnston’s 21 points helped Furman defeat Elon 82-60 on Tuesday.

Johnston also contributed six rebounds for the Paladins (7-1). Abijah Franklin scored 13 points, going 3 of 9 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Marcus Kell shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Caleb Zhu led the Phoenix (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Elon also got nine points and two steals from Korbin Dixon. Bryson Cokley also had eight points.

Furman took the lead for good with 18:25 left in the first half

The score was 49-28 at halftime, with Kell racking up 12 points. Furman extended its lead to 75-44 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Johnston scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.