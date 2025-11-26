Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Chris Brown
|$7,238,532
|42,638
|$169.77
|2
|Eagles
|$4,842,655
|16,285
|$297.35
|3
|Shakira
|$4,592,363
|38,204
|$120.21
|4
|Imagine Dragons
|$4,345,801
|44,618
|$97.40
|5
|Guns N’ Roses
|$3,443,912
|34,227
|$100.62
|6
|Lady Gaga
|$3,069,143
|14,891
|$206.10
|7
|Dua Lipa
|$2,639,685
|19,604
|$134.65
|8
|Stevie Nicks
|$2,524,215
|12,950
|$194.92
|9
|Linkin Park
|$2,082,979
|19,376
|$107.50
|10
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,870,339
|10,314
|$181.33
|11
|Hozier
|$1,843,841
|22,836
|$80.74
|12
|Tyler Childers
|$1,836,384
|19,246
|$95.41
|13
|Katy Perry
|$1,773,777
|16,894
|$104.99
|14
|The Who
|$1,737,629
|11,279
|$154.05
|15
|NBA YoungBoy
|$1,659,566
|13,130
|$126.39
|16
|Chayanne
|$1,606,303
|11,708
|$137.19
|17
|Hans Zimmer Live
|$1,556,072
|11,137
|$139.72
|18
|Bad Bunny
|$1,554,976
|14,595
|$106.54
|19
|Tate McRae
|$1,517,431
|13,602
|$111.56
|20
|Junior H
|$1,511,659
|12,743
|$118.62
