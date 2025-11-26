Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Chris Brown $7,238,532 42,638 $169.77 2 Eagles $4,842,655 16,285 $297.35 3 Shakira $4,592,363 38,204 $120.21 4 Imagine Dragons $4,345,801 44,618 $97.40 5 Guns N’ Roses $3,443,912 34,227 $100.62 6 Lady Gaga $3,069,143 14,891 $206.10 7 Dua Lipa $2,639,685 19,604 $134.65 8 Stevie Nicks $2,524,215 12,950 $194.92 9 Linkin Park $2,082,979 19,376 $107.50 10 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,870,339 10,314 $181.33 11 Hozier $1,843,841 22,836 $80.74 12 Tyler Childers $1,836,384 19,246 $95.41 13 Katy Perry $1,773,777 16,894 $104.99 14 The Who $1,737,629 11,279 $154.05 15 NBA YoungBoy $1,659,566 13,130 $126.39 16 Chayanne $1,606,303 11,708 $137.19 17 Hans Zimmer Live $1,556,072 11,137 $139.72 18 Bad Bunny $1,554,976 14,595 $106.54 19 Tate McRae $1,517,431 13,602 $111.56 20 Junior H $1,511,659 12,743 $118.62

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

_____