Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Chris Brown $7,024,683 42,902 $163.74 2 Eagles $4,837,068 16,305 $296.65 3 Shakira $4,626,236 38,717 $119.49 4 Lady Gaga $4,391,070 23,694 $185.32 5 Imagine Dragons $3,837,073 41,561 $92.32 6 Guns N’ Roses $3,501,486 34,598 $101.20 7 SEVENTEEN $3,059,420 17,278 $177.06 8 Dua Lipa $2,903,066 21,505 $134.99 9 Billie Eilish $2,599,091 17,111 $151.89 10 Stevie Nicks $2,539,178 13,024 $194.95 11 Sabrina Carpenter $2,027,445 13,442 $150.82 12 Tyler Childers $1,836,384 19,246 $95.41 13 Chayanne $1,679,614 11,736 $143.11 14 Hans Zimmer Live $1,663,667 11,598 $143.44 15 Tate McRae $1,643,918 13,276 $123.82 16 NBA YoungBoy $1,638,205 13,030 $125.72 17 Junior H $1,608,644 13,461 $119.50 18 Mumford & Sons $1,438,910 13,120 $109.67 19 Lewis Capaldi $1,419,381 14,667 $96.77 20 Benson Boone $1,388,769 13,557 $102.43

