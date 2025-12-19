Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Chris Brown
|$7,024,683
|42,902
|$163.74
|2
|Eagles
|$4,837,068
|16,305
|$296.65
|3
|Shakira
|$4,626,236
|38,717
|$119.49
|4
|Lady Gaga
|$4,391,070
|23,694
|$185.32
|5
|Imagine Dragons
|$3,837,073
|41,561
|$92.32
|6
|Guns N’ Roses
|$3,501,486
|34,598
|$101.20
|7
|SEVENTEEN
|$3,059,420
|17,278
|$177.06
|8
|Dua Lipa
|$2,903,066
|21,505
|$134.99
|9
|Billie Eilish
|$2,599,091
|17,111
|$151.89
|10
|Stevie Nicks
|$2,539,178
|13,024
|$194.95
|11
|Sabrina Carpenter
|$2,027,445
|13,442
|$150.82
|12
|Tyler Childers
|$1,836,384
|19,246
|$95.41
|13
|Chayanne
|$1,679,614
|11,736
|$143.11
|14
|Hans Zimmer Live
|$1,663,667
|11,598
|$143.44
|15
|Tate McRae
|$1,643,918
|13,276
|$123.82
|16
|NBA YoungBoy
|$1,638,205
|13,030
|$125.72
|17
|Junior H
|$1,608,644
|13,461
|$119.50
|18
|Mumford & Sons
|$1,438,910
|13,120
|$109.67
|19
|Lewis Capaldi
|$1,419,381
|14,667
|$96.77
|20
|Benson Boone
|$1,388,769
|13,557
|$102.43
