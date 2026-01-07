Complete list of 2026 Actors Awards nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nominees for the Actors Awards have been announced, with “One Battle After Another” leading the way.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio scored a record seven nominations Wednesday. The ceremony, formerly known as the SAG Awards, focuses solely on performances in film and television.

Notable television series that were nominated include “The Pitt,” “The Studio,” “White Lotus” and the limited series “Adolescence” and “The Beast in Me.”

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2026 Actors Awards, which will be presented March 1 in Los Angeles and streamed live on Netflix:

MOVIES

Cast

“Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners.”

Male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”; Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”; Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia.”

Female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”; Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”; Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”; Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”; Emma Stone, “Bugonia.”

Male actor in a supporting role

Miles Caton, “Sinners”; Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”; Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another.”

Female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A’Zion, “Marty Supreme”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons”; Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”; Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another.”

Stunt ensemble

“F1″; Frankenstein”; “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners.”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

“The Diplomat”; “Landman”; “The Pitt”; “Severance”; “The White Lotus.”

Comedy ensemble

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “The Studio.”

Male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt.”

Female actor in a drama series

Britt Lower, “Severance”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”; Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus.”

Male actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”; Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man On The Inside”; Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building.”

Female actor in a comedy series

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale.”

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”; Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me.”

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Claire Danes, “The Beast In Me”; Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”; Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”; Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex.”

Stunt Ensemble

“Andor”; “Landman”; “The Last Of Us”; “Squid Game”; “Stranger Things.”