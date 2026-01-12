Partial list of 2026 Golden Globe Award winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are being handed out in Beverly Hills, California.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the ceremony Sunday from the Beverly Hilton. This is Glaser’s second consecutive year as host.

The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for “One Battle After Another.”

Entering the night, “One Battle After Another” topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight.

The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood’s booziest bash. The awards show is being broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.

Here’s a partial list of winners at Sunday’s Golden Globes:

Female supporting actor, motion picture

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Male supporting actor, motion picture

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Male actor, TV series, drama

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Male supporting actor, television

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

___

