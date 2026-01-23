Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,095,908 56,498 $143.30 2 Lady Gaga $5,371,774 29,142 $184.33 3 Paul McCartney $4,712,363 16,030 $293.97 4 Zac Brown Band $3,205,213 16,166 $198.26 5 Sabrina Carpenter $2,027,445 13,442 $150.82 6 Tame Impala $1,776,691 16,060 $110.63 7 Hans Zimmer Live $1,613,061 11,514 $140.09 8 Tate McRae $1,550,163 12,782 $121.27 9 Brandy / Monica $1,411,284 10,633 $132.73 10 Benson Boone $1,357,044 15,154 $89.55 11 NBA YoungBoy $1,354,446 12,557 $107.86 12 Jonas Brothers $1,324,905 11,470 $115.50 13 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,291,153 13,654 $94.56 14 Mumford & Sons $1,276,023 12,648 $100.88 15 Rod Stewart $1,270,956 10,079 $126.10 16 Rauw Alejandro $1,224,709 13,568 $90.26 17 André Rieu $1,164,840 9,889 $117.78 18 Nate Bargatze $1,058,440 14,191 $74.58 19 Teddy Swims $1,013,253 9,659 $104.90 20 Nina Chuba $810,887 11,879 $68.26

