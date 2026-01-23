Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Bad Bunny
|$8,095,908
|56,498
|$143.30
|2
|Lady Gaga
|$5,371,774
|29,142
|$184.33
|3
|Paul McCartney
|$4,712,363
|16,030
|$293.97
|4
|Zac Brown Band
|$3,205,213
|16,166
|$198.26
|5
|Sabrina Carpenter
|$2,027,445
|13,442
|$150.82
|6
|Tame Impala
|$1,776,691
|16,060
|$110.63
|7
|Hans Zimmer Live
|$1,613,061
|11,514
|$140.09
|8
|Tate McRae
|$1,550,163
|12,782
|$121.27
|9
|Brandy / Monica
|$1,411,284
|10,633
|$132.73
|10
|Benson Boone
|$1,357,044
|15,154
|$89.55
|11
|NBA YoungBoy
|$1,354,446
|12,557
|$107.86
|12
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,324,905
|11,470
|$115.50
|13
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,291,153
|13,654
|$94.56
|14
|Mumford & Sons
|$1,276,023
|12,648
|$100.88
|15
|Rod Stewart
|$1,270,956
|10,079
|$126.10
|16
|Rauw Alejandro
|$1,224,709
|13,568
|$90.26
|17
|André Rieu
|$1,164,840
|9,889
|$117.78
|18
|Nate Bargatze
|$1,058,440
|14,191
|$74.58
|19
|Teddy Swims
|$1,013,253
|9,659
|$104.90
|20
|Nina Chuba
|$810,887
|11,879
|$68.26
