Today in History: January 26, Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and 7 others die in helicopter crash

Today is Monday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2026. There are 339 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense fog in Southern California; the former Lakers star was 41.

Also on this date:

In 1887, groundbreaking began for the construction of the Eiffel Tower; the tower would be completed just over two years later.

In 1905, the Cullinan Diamond, at 3,106 carats (621.2 grams) the largest diamond ever found, was discovered in South Africa.

In 1915, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act establishing Rocky Mountain National Park.

In 1950, the Constitution of India took effect, making the country the world’s largest democratic republic.

In 1993, Václav Havel (VAHTS’-lahv HAH’-vel) was elected president of the newly formed Czech Republic.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

In 2023, Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others in a large-scale raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the deadliest single operation in the territory in two decades.

Today’s birthdays: Actor David Strathairn (streh-THEHRN’) is 77. Football Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood is 76. Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 73. Singer Anita Baker is 68. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 65. Musician Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 63. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 56. Actor Gilles Marini is 50. Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter is 49. Actor Sara Rue is 47. Race car driver Sergio Pérez is 36. Pro wrestler Mercedes Moné is 34. Actor Joseph Quinn is 32.

By The Associated Press