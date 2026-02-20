Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,066,539 55,297 $145.87 2 Lady Gaga $7,777,107 42,518 $182.91 3 Zac Brown Band $3,205,213 16,166 $198.26 4 Backstreet Boys $3,009,120 16,707 $180.11 5 Hans Zimmer Live $1,931,740 13,249 $145.80 6 Brandy / Monica $1,642,257 12,267 $133.87 7 André Rieu $1,370,499 10,765 $127.31 8 Jonas Brothers $1,209,782 12,192 $99.23 9 Rauw Alejandro $1,078,287 11,564 $93.24 10 Apache 207 $1,066,177 13,674 $77.97 11 Nate Bargatze $1,007,927 13,633 $73.93 12 Sabaton $904,572 9,949 $90.92 13 Dani Martín $863,528 15,640 $55.21 14 Marracash $777,619 9,442 $82.35 15 Kontra K $746,194 9,940 $75.06 16 Beéle $633,019 11,483 $55.13 17 Christian Nodal $597,263 6,138 $97.30 18 Giorgia $589,777 7,429 $79.38 19 Anna $577,773 9,758 $59.21 20 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $567,788 7,309 $77.68

