Music Review: K-pop group Blackpink’s ‘Deadline’ is a fantastic, if too short, return to form

For those who love the K-pop girl group: Has a more thrilling phrase than “Blackpink in your area!” ever been uttered by an artist?

Blinks, the moniker for fans of Blackpink, have been waiting for a proper group comeback from the foursome for more than three years. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have been busy with solo projects, but they only had to say “Jump” last summer for fans to gobble up the hardstyle, Eurodance extravaganza of a single.

Eight months later, they’ve released a third EP, “Deadline.” At five tracks (four solid hits, “Jump” included) it is not nothing, but for Blinks it is like giving steak once every few years to a starving lion.

Compared with other K-pop bands, Blackpink, debuting in 2016, has had relatively fewer comebacks (in K-pop industry lingo, a “comeback” is each time an artist releases a new single or album). However, Blackpink’s catchy songs, energetic choreography and undeniable charisma have propelled the group to a level of incredible stardom.

With “Deadline,” they serve, serve, serve, serve and swerve. As a group known for quick tempo tracks, Blackpink should know by now to avoid the sob section. The sole ballad, titled “Fxxxboy,” features emotional lyrics and beautiful voices, but doesn’t quite land musically with its simple guitar line.

In a surprising twist of events, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is credited on “Go” — a song with an industrial sound underscored by bone-vibrating bass — for both lyrics and music. His contributions become clear at the bridge, when the track morphs into the most Coldplay sound ever, led by Jennie’s voice.

“Me and My” is a classic slow R&B jam featuring a very subtle Latin jazz trumpet. It is co-produced and written by controversial hitmaker Dr. Luke, as is “Champion,” a puzzling yet hypnotizing anthemic rock single that cycles through ’70s strings, ’90s smooth rock and a bit of pop-punk.

As a globally famous K-pop band, Blackpink has begun experimenting more with singing entirely in English with Korean lyrics peppered in. The culmination of that approach is “Deadline,” where the only song to feature some Korean-language lyrics is “Jump.” It’s a practical choice for international music markets, but purists might grumble that the “K” is slowly disappearing from the “pop.”

Overall, the mini-album is a satisfying chapter in the band’s discography. The lyrics to “Champion” say it best: “And if I take a ‘L’ I still fight,” a neologism for “loss,” signifying defeat. The spirit of resiliency is there — but this record is full of wins.

___

“Deadline” by Blackpink

Four stars out of five.

On repeat: “Go”

Skip it: “Fxxxboy”

For fans of: Unexpected tempo changes, the club, Coldplay

By CRISTINA JALERU

Associated Press