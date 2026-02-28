Madonna steals the spotlight at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week runway show

MILAN (AP) — Madonna made a star appearance in Dolce & Gabbana’s front row during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday for a collection that felt like a conversation with the Material Girl herself.

To the backdrop of her hit “You’ll See,” Madonna and her boyfriend Akeem Morris were ushered to their seats next to Vogue’s Anna Wintour just as the Fall-Winter 2026-27 show was about to begin. Other front row guests couldn’t resist recording the moment as she hugged actor Alberto Guerra, with whom she recently shot a Dolce & Gabbana campaign.

Madonna, 67, has been a Dolce & Gabbana icon since the 1990s, with key moments including a bodice studded with colored stones and crystals for the 1991 New York preview of the film “Truth or Dare.”

The designing duo also created costumes for the Erotica tour in 1992 and the Drowned World Tour in 2001.

Madonna last appeared at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom for the Spring-Summer 2025 collection, wearing a lace veil. This time, her infamous blonde locks were loose. She wore a black blazer over a dark minidress, with the only pop of color coming from turquoise leather gloves.

Designer Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s collection for next fall and winter featured transparent lace dresses reminiscent of Madonna’s early aesthetic and big-shouldered pinstriped suits that recalled her Vogue music video. The collection also featured big faux furs and animal prints.

Models gave a little twirl in front of Madonna and Wintour, making sure they caught the mirrored double-breasted suits with lapels on both the front and the back. Both style-makers wore dark sunglasses as they squatted in the low front-row seats, Madonna wrapping her arms around her legs. Attentive during the show, they privately exchanged impressions at the end.

After the show, the designers embraced the Queen of Pop and whisked her backstage.

Outside, hundreds of fans gathered to catch Madonna and other stars who packed the front row.

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer