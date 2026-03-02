Updating list of winners at the 2026 Actor Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2026 Actor Awards are being handed out Sunday at a ceremony that honors the best performances in film and television.

Presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the show is being streamed live on Netflix. Kristen Bell is hosting the ceremony, which is being held at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles.

Early winners include Keri Russell for “The Diplomat” and Seth Rogen” for “The Studio.”

The stunt performers of the last “Mission: Impossible” film and “The Last of Us” series won the stunt ensemble awards.

Here is an updated list of winners at the 2026 Actor Awards.

TELEVISION

Female actor in a drama series

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Male actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex”

Stunt Ensemble

“The Last Of Us”

MOVIES

Stunt ensemble

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”