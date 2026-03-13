Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,593,457 58,368 $147.23 2 Lady Gaga $7,501,255 38,631 $194.17 3 Ed Sheeran $5,614,683 42,900 $130.88 4 Eagles $4,699,236 16,379 $286.89 5 Zac Brown Band $3,205,213 16,166 $198.26 6 Backstreet Boys $3,087,236 16,719 $184.65 7 Cardi B $1,856,409 12,192 $152.26 8 New Edition $1,836,217 12,787 $143.60 9 Lorde $1,571,851 13,052 $120.43 10 André Rieu $1,425,582 12,192 $125.60 11 Jonas Brothers $1,234,710 12,086 $102.15 12 Apache 207 $1,131,142 13,568 $83.36 13 Lainey Wilson $1,114,856 8,966 $124.33 14 Matt Rife $1,096,581 13,737 $79.83 15 Cody Johnson $950,289 11,599 $81.92 16 Nate Bargatze $920,723 11,324 $81.30 17 Marracash $778,618 9,387 $82.94 18 The Lumineers $701,174 7,621 $92.01 19 Giorgia $621,796 7,827 $79.44 20 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $604,590 7,856 $76.96

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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