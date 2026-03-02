Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 8-14 includes Olivia Wilde and Carrie Underwood

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 8-14:

March 8: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 91. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 90. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 82. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 81. Singer Peggy March is 78. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 69. Singer Gary Numan is 68. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 67. Actor Aidan Quinn is 67. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 66. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 65. Actor Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 65. Singer Shawn Mullins is 58. Actor Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 56. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ″Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 53. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 50. Actor Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 49. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 48. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ″2 Broke Girls”) is 48. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 47. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 47. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 36.

March 9: Actor Joyce Van Patten is 92. Actor Trish Van Devere is 85. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 84. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 84. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 83. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 81. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 78. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 78. Actor Linda Fiorentino (“Men In Black”) is 68. Actor Tom Amandes (“Eli Stone,” ″Parenthood”) is 67. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 66. Actor Juliette Binoche (“Chocolat,” ″The English Patient”) is 62. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 58. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 56. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (“Webster”) is 55. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly (“Yes, Dear,” ″Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 54. Actor Kerr Smith (“Life Unexpected,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 54. Actor Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 47. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 47. Rapper Chingy is 46. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) is 46. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 45. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 43. Actor Brittany Snow (“American Dreams,” ″Hairspray”) is 40. Rapper Bow Wow is 39. Rapper YG is 36. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (“George Lopez”) is 34. Actor Cierra Ramirez (“The Fosters”) is 31.

March 10: Bluegrass musician Norman Blake is 88. Actor Chuck Norris is 86. Singer Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is 86. Actor Katharine Houghton (“Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?”) is 84. Actor Richard Gant is 82. Guitarist Tom Scholz of Boston is 79. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 77. Actor Aloma Wright (“Scrubs”) is 76. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 71. Actor Shannon Tweed is 69. Actor Sharon Stone is 68. Bassist Gail Greenwood of L7 (and of Belly) is 66. Magician Lance Burton is 66. Actor Jasmine Guy is 64. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 63. Music producer Rick Rubin is 63. Singer Edie Brickell is 60. Actor Stephen Mailer (“Reversal of Fortune”) is 60. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (“Grimm”) is 58. Actor Paget (“Criminal Minds”) is 57. Actor Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) is 55. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 54. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 52. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 51. Actor Jeff Branson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Singer Robin Thicke is 49. Actor Bree Turner (“Grimm”) is 49. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 47. Actor Edi Gathegi (“Twilight” films) is 47. Actor Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) is 44. Singer Carrie Underwood is 43. Actor Olivia Wilde is 42. Singer Emeli Sande is 39. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 37. Keyboardist Jared Hampton of LANCO is 35. Actor Emily Osment (“Hannah Montana”) is 34.

March 11: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 92. Actor Tricia O’Neil (“Genghis Khan”) is 81. Actor Mark Metcalf (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Animal House”) is 80. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 79. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 76. Movie director Jerry Zucker (“Airplane!” ″Ghost”) is 76. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 75. Actor Susan Richardson (“Eight Is Enough”) is 74. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (“American Idol”) is 73. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 71. Singer Nina Hagen is 71. Actor Elias Koteas (“Chicago P.D.”) is 65. Actor Peter Berg (“Chicago Hope”) is 64. Actor Jeffrey Nordling (“Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Actor Alex Kingston (“ER”) is 63. Actor Wallace Langham (“CSI”) is 61. Actor John Barrowman (“Arrow”) is 59. Singer Lisa Loeb is 58. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 57. Singer Pete Droge is 57. Actor Terrence Howard (“Empire”) is 57. Keyboardist Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters (and of The Wallflowers) is 57. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 55. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 47. Actor David Anders (“iZombie,” ″The Vampire Diaries”) is 44. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny’s Child) is 44. Actor Thora Birch (“Ghost World,” ″American Beauty”) is 44. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 43. Actor Rob Brown (“Blindspot,”“Treme”) is 42. Actor Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is 33.

March 12: Actor Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 93. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 80. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 78. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 77. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 76. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 70. Actor Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) is 70. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 69. Actor Jerry Levine (“Teen Wolf,” “Will and Grace”) is 69. Actor Jason Beghe (“Chicago P.D.”) is 67. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 66. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 64. Actor Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 63. Actor Jake Weber (TV’s “Medium,” film’s “Dawn of the Dead”) is 63. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 58. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 57. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 53. Actor Rhys Coiro (“Hostages,” “Entourage”) is 47. Country singer Holly Williams is 45. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 44. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV’s “Blindspot”) is 42. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 32. Actor Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 27.

March 13: Songwriter Mike Stoller is 93. Singer Candi Staton is 86. Actor William H. Macy is 76. Comedian Robin Duke is 72. Actor Dana Delany (“Body of Proof” ″China Beach”) is 70. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 66. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 64. Actor Christopher Collet (“The Manhattan Project”) is 58. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 57. Actor Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” ″The X-Files”) is 55. Actor Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 55. Rapper Common is 54. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 54. Singer Glenn Lewis is 51. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 42. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 42. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 41.

March 14: Actor Michael Caine is 93. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 81. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider is 81. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 80. Comedian Billy Crystal is 78. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 75. Country singer Jann Browne is 72. Actor Adrian Zmed is 72. Actor Tamara Tunie (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 67. Actor Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 60. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” ″Malcolm in the Middle”) is 60. Actor Megan Follows (“Reign”) is 58. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 57. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 56. Actor Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 53. Actor Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Battlestar Galactica”) is 52. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 50. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 50. Actor Chris Klein is 49. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 45. Actor Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 44. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 43. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 40. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 40. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 32.

