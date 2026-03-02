Inside the Actor Awards: Roars as ‘Sinners’ wins big, stars mingling and other off-camera moments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild’s 32nd Actor Awards ended with thunderous roars inside the Shrine Exposition Hall, where attendees leaped from their banquet seats in celebration as back-to-back wins for Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” brought the ceremony to an electrifying close.

The eruption began even before Viola Davis finished announcing the winner for best male actor.

After opening the envelope, Davis glanced at the card — prompting a collective gasp that rippled across the showroom, as if much of the audience already knew what was coming. When she called out Michael B. Jordan’s name, cheers exploded through the cavernous hall, with stars rising to their feet and embracing around the room.

Minutes later, the volume climbed again.

Before revealing the winner for best ensemble, presenter Samuel L. Jackson let out an enthusiastic scream that sent a surge of anticipation through the crowd. Natasha Rothwell was among the first to jump up, pumping her fists and shouting “Yes!” as Jackson declared “Sinners.”

Jordan, who had just accepted his individual award backstage, reemerged, tapping a dancing Jackson on the shoulder before heading toward several of his castmates, including Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku. The group collapsed into hugs as the room rose once more in a standing ovation, the showroom transforming into a full celebration among actors honoring their own.

While those moments played powerfully on screen, much of the night’s energy unfolded away from the cameras — in the aisles between tables, during commercial breaks and inside crowded holding areas just outside the showroom doors.

Stars spring into action during commercial breaks

Once the ceremony cut to commercial, the ballroom instantly shifted into motion.

Actors slipped out of their chairs to head toward the bar, make quick bathroom runs or weave between tables to greet friends — even if only for a few minutes — before stage lights dimmed and brightened again to signal it was time to return to their seats.

During the first break, “Pluribus” star Rhea Seehorn and “Sinners” actor Jayme Lawson hurried across the room in high heels to congratulate Keri Russell, who had just won best female actor in a drama series for “The Diplomat.”

During another break, Woody Harrelson caught up with Jason Bateman while Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell exchanged greetings with fellow attendees. Rockwell later reconnected with Omar Benson Miller outside the showroom.

“Sinners” song uplifts star-filled room

When Miles Caton appeared onstage backed by a full choir performing “This Little Light of Mine,” one actor jumped to her feet faster than many of his “Sinners” castmates.

Parker Posey was among the first in the showroom to embrace the gospel energy. She stood up almost immediately, dancing in place and throwing her hands into the air as Caton led the performance.

The song originated in the 1920s and has been sung and remixed over the years. The rendition for the “Sinners” film featured Caton along with the DC6 Singers Collective and the Pleasant Valley Youth Choir of New Orleans.

Around Posey, other attendees soon followed, clapping along as the musical number filled the ballroom.

Stars gather in packed pre-show holding area

Before stepping into the showroom, Hollywood stars mixed and mingled in a packed holding area lined with sofas and open bars, greeting friends and grabbing last-minute drinks before the ceremony began.

“F1” star Damson Idris moved through the crowd alongside Seehorn. “Sinners” co-stars Lawson and Omar Benson Miller stopped to chat with attendees nearby. Seth Rogen of “The Studio” ordered a pair of cocktails at the bar, sampling one before heading inside.

Sheryl Lee Ralph paused for photos with her “Abbott Elementary” co-star Tyler James Williams, who earlier caught up with Courtney B. Vance.

Eyes on stage, or the screen

Inside the showroom, watching the ceremony often depended on where actors were seated.

Some turned their chairs to face the stage directly, like when Jeremy Allen White rotated in his seat to keep his eyes on the presenters, while Jean Smart — seated beside Hannah Einbinder — relied more on large video screens positioned around the room.

Adam Scott also shifted his chair to follow the broadcast feed, adjusting his view depending on the angle from his table.

A warm send-off to the night

As the ceremony wound down, Ralph was approached by actor Odessa A’zion, who rushed over to embrace the “Abbott Elementary” star. The two exchanged words of admiration before Ralph offered a warm send-off: “Stay beautiful. Stay grounded.”

Actors lingered at their tables taking photos and hugging colleagues before gradually moving toward the exits and into the post-awards gala, the echoes of celebration still carrying through the hall.

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer