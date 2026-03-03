US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending Feb. 27.

Nonfiction

1. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

4. A World Appears by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It by Lisa Rinna, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

6. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

7. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, narrated by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

10. Runnin’ Down a Dream by Bill Gurley, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. Trapped by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Justin Hartley, Stana Katic, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Rhenzy Feliz and full cast (Audible Originals)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

5. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Michelle Gomez, Riz Ahmed, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Leo Woodall, Alex Hassell, Simon Pegg, Mark Addy, Daniel Mays, Cush Jumbo, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

6. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

8. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney, narrated by Bel Powley, Henry Rowley and Richard Armitage (Macmillan Audio)

9. The Crossroads by C.J. Box, narrated by David Chandler (Recorded Books)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

11. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

