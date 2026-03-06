Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Bad Bunny
|$8,593,457
|58,368
|$147.23
|2
|Lady Gaga
|$7,501,255
|38,631
|$194.17
|3
|Eagles
|$4,699,236
|16,379
|$286.89
|4
|Zac Brown Band
|$3,205,213
|16,166
|$198.26
|5
|Backstreet Boys
|$3,087,236
|16,719
|$184.65
|6
|Brandy / Monica
|$1,661,764
|12,692
|$130.93
|7
|André Rieu
|$1,462,132
|11,579
|$126.27
|8
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,198,705
|12,046
|$99.51
|9
|Apache 207
|$1,119,995
|13,542
|$82.70
|10
|Matt Rife
|$1,015,242
|13,193
|$76.95
|11
|Nate Bargatze
|$935,712
|11,844
|$79.00
|12
|Mariah Carey
|$799,283
|4,172
|$191.58
|13
|Marracash
|$777,619
|9,442
|$82.35
|14
|The Lumineers
|$701,174
|7,621
|$92.01
|15
|David Byrne
|$691,022
|6,011
|$114.95
|16
|Giorgia
|$621,796
|7,827
|$79.44
|17
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|$599,804
|7,693
|$77.97
|18
|David Bisbal
|$496,551
|8,211
|$60.47
|19
|Earth, Wind & Fire
|$425,224
|5,067
|$83.91
|20
|John Mulaney
|$369,465
|3,271
|$112.93
