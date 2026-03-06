Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,593,457 58,368 $147.23 2 Lady Gaga $7,501,255 38,631 $194.17 3 Eagles $4,699,236 16,379 $286.89 4 Zac Brown Band $3,205,213 16,166 $198.26 5 Backstreet Boys $3,087,236 16,719 $184.65 6 Brandy / Monica $1,661,764 12,692 $130.93 7 André Rieu $1,462,132 11,579 $126.27 8 Jonas Brothers $1,198,705 12,046 $99.51 9 Apache 207 $1,119,995 13,542 $82.70 10 Matt Rife $1,015,242 13,193 $76.95 11 Nate Bargatze $935,712 11,844 $79.00 12 Mariah Carey $799,283 4,172 $191.58 13 Marracash $777,619 9,442 $82.35 14 The Lumineers $701,174 7,621 $92.01 15 David Byrne $691,022 6,011 $114.95 16 Giorgia $621,796 7,827 $79.44 17 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $599,804 7,693 $77.97 18 David Bisbal $496,551 8,211 $60.47 19 Earth, Wind & Fire $425,224 5,067 $83.91 20 John Mulaney $369,465 3,271 $112.93

