Photos show Seoul preparing for the comeback of K-pop giants BTS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — K-pop giants BTS are back.

A free concert on Saturday night in Seoul is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans from around the world.

The city’s skyscrapers are glowing with BTS advertisements as the city washes itself in purple, welcoming the ‘ARMY’. Fans are already clutching tickets and singing in anticipation, turning Seoul into a kind of open-air prelude to the show.

The group’s comeback follows a nearly four-year hiatus due to South Korea’s mandatory military service, which requires most men to serve 18 to 21 months. Members began enlisting in 2022, with Suga the last to complete his service in June 2025.

By LEE JIN-MAN and AHN YOUNG-JOON

Associated Press