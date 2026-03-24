US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending March 20:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

3. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

6. Finding the Lost Girls by Paul Holes and Peter McDonnell, narrated by Paul Holes (Audible Originals)

7. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

9. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, narrated by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

10. A World Appears by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, Kit Harington, Ruth Wilson, Matthew Macfadyen, Michelle Gomez, Riz Ahmed, Leo Woodall, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Cush Jumbo, Simon Pegg, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. Judge Stone by James Patterson and Viola Davis, narrated by Viola Davis (Little, Brown & Company)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. Mark of the Fool 10 by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

9. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney, narrated by Bel Powley, Henry Rowley and Richard Armitage (Macmillan Audio)

10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

11. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Michelle Gomez, Riz Ahmed, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Leo Woodall, Alex Hassell, Simon Pegg, Mark Addy, Daniel Mays, Cush Jumbo, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press