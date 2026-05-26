US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending May 22:

Nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. This Is Me by Hayden Panettiere, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

4. The Jesus Discoveries by Jeremiah J. Johnston, narrated by Mike Lenz (Christian Audio)

5. Liar’s Kingdom by Andrew Weissmann, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

6. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Suicidal Empathy by Gad Saad, narrated by the author (Broadside Books)

9. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

10. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. A Parade of Horribles by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

2. The Deal by Elle Kennedy, performed by Christian Fox and Lorelei Avalon (Audible Studios)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Alex Hassell, Mark Addy, Simon Pegg, Bill Nighy, Anna Maxwell Martin, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

8. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. The Ballad of Falling Dragons by Sarah A. Parker, narrated by Sarah Mollo-Christensen, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Heather Firth, Caitlin Kelly, Corvin King and Alexander Cendese (Avon)

10. The Mistake by Elle Kennedy, performed by Lorelei Avalon and Lee Samuels (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press