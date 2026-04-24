Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1.
|Bad Bunny
|$8,212,091
|53,626
|$153.13
|2.
|Ed Sheeran
|$6,410,448
|47,435
|$135.14
|3.
|Eagles
|$4,765,533
|16,357
|$291.34
|4.
|Lady Gaga
|$4,231,565
|17,974
|$235.42
|5.
|ILLENIUM
|$2,675,742
|16,302
|$164.13
|6.
|TWICE
|$2,048,189
|14,696
|$139.37
|7.
|Cardi B
|$2,000,983
|12,944
|$154.59
|8.
|New Edition
|$1,897,324
|13,042
|$145.48
|9.
|Peso Pluma
|$1,631,396
|13,022
|$125.27
|10.
|Nine Inch Nails
|$1,330,654
|11,385
|$116.87
|11.
|Matt Rife
|$1,246,799
|13,774
|$90.52
|12.
|Gorillaz
|$1,192,334
|10,409
|$114.55
|13.
|Lainey Wilson
|$1,071,739
|8,330
|$128.66
|14.
|André Rieu
|$1,032,905
|9,527
|$108.42
|15.
|Cody Johnson
|$960,139
|11,717
|$81.94
|16.
|Def Leppard
|$859,643
|4,289
|$200.40
|17.
|Nate Bargatze
|$776,323
|9,400
|$82.59
|18.
|Brandon Lake
|$745,444
|12,009
|$62.07
|19.
|James Arthur
|$683,607
|9,596
|$71.24
|20.
|Elevation Worship
|$679,750
|11,516
|$59.02
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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