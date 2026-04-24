Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny $8,212,091 53,626 $153.13 2. Ed Sheeran $6,410,448 47,435 $135.14 3. Eagles $4,765,533 16,357 $291.34 4. Lady Gaga $4,231,565 17,974 $235.42 5. ILLENIUM $2,675,742 16,302 $164.13 6. TWICE $2,048,189 14,696 $139.37 7. Cardi B $2,000,983 12,944 $154.59 8. New Edition $1,897,324 13,042 $145.48 9. Peso Pluma $1,631,396 13,022 $125.27 10. Nine Inch Nails $1,330,654 11,385 $116.87 11. Matt Rife $1,246,799 13,774 $90.52 12. Gorillaz $1,192,334 10,409 $114.55 13. Lainey Wilson $1,071,739 8,330 $128.66 14. André Rieu $1,032,905 9,527 $108.42 15. Cody Johnson $960,139 11,717 $81.94 16. Def Leppard $859,643 4,289 $200.40 17. Nate Bargatze $776,323 9,400 $82.59 18. Brandon Lake $745,444 12,009 $62.07 19. James Arthur $683,607 9,596 $71.24 20. Elevation Worship $679,750 11,516 $59.02

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

_____