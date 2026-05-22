Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
76.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Elim Chan hired as San Francisco Symphony’s first female music director

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
San Francisco Symphony Chan

San Francisco Symphony Chan

Photo Icon View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elim Chan was hired as first female music director of the San Francisco Symphony on Thursday, two years after Esa-Pekka Salonen announced he was leaving because he did not share the same goals as the orchestra’s board.

Chan, 39, will start with the 2027–28 season and was given a six-year term. She was given the title music director designate until then.

Chan was born in Hong Kong and studied at Smith College and the University of Michigan.

She was principal conductor of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra  in Belgium from 2019–24 and principal guest conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra from 2018–23. She will be artistic partner of the Vienna Symphony for two seasons starting next fall.

Salonen, whose term ended with the 2024-25 season, announced his departure after the orchestra’s management cut spending. He succeeded Michael Tilson Thomas, the music director from 1995 to 2020.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.